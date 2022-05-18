No one has “done more to help the cartels” than President Biden with his embrace of radical open-border policies, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said on Wednesday, noting that Americans are “bracing” for the administration’s repeal of Title 42 and warning that his administration plans to bus illegal immigrants dumped in Florida to Biden’s Delaware.

Americans are “bracing” for the Biden administration to end the Trump-era Title 42 at the southern border, which allowed agents to more easily turn illegal immigrants away. Last week, a federal judge in Louisiana extended the temporary restraining order preventing the Biden administration from ending the rule.

DeSantis said “almost 2.5 million people” have illegally crossed the southern border since Biden became president, emphasizing how that impacts quality of life for the American people.

“What does that mean in terms of the quality of life for Americans? Well, we know we’ve seen record human trafficking, sex trafficking, drug trafficking such that now the number one cause of death for people 18 to 45 in the United States of America is fentanyl overdose,” he explained.

“They may be making it in China, but they are bringing it all right across the southern border because of what he’s doing now. Even as bad as those numbers are, that has all been done with this Title 42 in place,” he said, predicting an even greater wave of illegal immigrants once Title 42 is removed.

“You’re gonna see a major flood of people going across the southern border, and we’ve taken action,” he said, recalling how Florida sent assistance last year to Texas as they dealt with the migrant crisis in their own backyard.

DeSantis also criticized Biden’s embrace of Catch and Release, noting that Florida took legal action over it. The governor said he plans to sign a bill in the next few weeks that will continue to fight the Biden administration’s open-border policies.

“I’m also going to sign a bill here in the next couple of weeks that any of if there’s contractors that the federal government hires to dump illegal aliens in Florida, then those contractors forfeit the ability to do business with the state or with local communities. And we’re just not gonna do it,” he said, adding his administration will bus illegal immigrants to Delaware and elsewhere if Biden attempts to dump illegal immigrants in the Sunshine State.

I have “money from the Legislature which will be available starting in June so that if Biden is busing illegal aliens into our state, we’re taking those buses and rerouting them to Delaware and other jurisdictions,” he said. “So stay tuned on that.”

“You know, those border communities are just getting killed down in southern Texas,” DeSantis said. “Biden should be given an honorary membership in the Mexican drug cartels because nobody has done more to help the cartels than Biden with his open-border policies.”

“It’s been a disaster. I fear with Title 42, if they do repeal it, I think things are fixing to get even worse,” he added.

WATCH: