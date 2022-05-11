A federal judge in Louisiana extended the temporary restraining order that prevented President Joe Biden’s administration from ending Title 42 on Wednesday.

Title 42 is an immigration law implemented by former President Donald Trump that allowed the federal government to deport illegal aliens and turn back border crossers easily. At the start of April, the Biden administration announced the program would be phased out by May 23.

However, Arizona, Missouri, Louisiana, and a coalition of 18 other states sued the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on April 4, alleging the decision to end Title 42 was made unlawfully in violation of the Administrative Procedures Act. Those states successfully got an order temporarily preventing Biden and his CDC from ending the immigration policy.

The court will hold a hearing on the injunction on May 13, which could possibly result in the Biden administration being prevented from ending Title 42 entirely.

United States District Judge Robert R. Summerhays wrote:

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that, for the same reasons stated in this Court’s Order of April 27, 2022, the Temporary Restraining Order in this case is extended until the earlier of (1) this Court’s decision on the Plaintiffs’ PI Motion, or (2) May 23, 2022.

“I am grateful to the federal court for extending the temporary restraining order holding Title 42 in place,” Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich tweeted. “Our coalition of state attorneys general will continue the fight to hold the Biden Administration accountable to the rule of law.”

The case is Arizona v. Biden, No 6:22-cv-00885-RRS-CBW in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana.