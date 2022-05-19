Ukraine has fought valiantly against Putin’s invasion, but it’s time to think more long-term and strategically about the U.S. role in this ongoing conflict. The Biden administration should offer a comprehensive plan with clear objectives and assurances that our aid and support is targeted and effectively protecting America’s interests. In light of President Biden’s disastrous policies on domestic and international fronts, the lack of oversight of U.S. taxpayer dollars, and his refusal to make American energy production a centerpiece of our response to Russia’s malign behavior, I can’t support this package.

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) 

Marshall said in a statement:

Combined with the original $13.6 billion installment signed into law in March, passage of this bill brings the total spending on Ukraine this year to $53.6 billion – the largest foreign aid package provided by Congress in more than 20 years. All the while, our NATO allies contributions have dropped off significantly, turning this essentially into a proxy war between the U.S. and Russia, there is no long term strategy, and no end in sight to the spending. Not to mention, this spending in support of Ukraine is coming at a time when our border is being overrun by illegal crossers, fentanyl is poising our communities, and inflation and supply issues are still rattling every American home. Our allies must step up their support and our leaders in Washington must demand more accountability, more strategy, and more prioritization of the issues Americans are facing here at home.

Sen. Mike Crapo (R-ID)