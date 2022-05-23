Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo spoke Sunday at True Bethel Baptist Church and pushed for an “assault weapons” ban in response to the shooting in Buffalo, New York, on May 14.

The New York Post noted that Cuomo equated the shooting with “lynchings,” and added, “Instead of a noose, they use an assault rifle.”

He said, “People are dead just because of the color of their skin. It couldn’t be more ugly, because we wanted to believe that this type of activity was a stain in America’s past and had no place in the present. But this race-based mass shooting goes back to the old days.”

Cuomo talked about banning “assault weapons” and said, “We did it in New York. We passed the law.”

He did not mention that the rifle used by the Buffalo shooting suspect was a New York-compliant AR-15 variant, which Breitbart News noted the suspect acquired legally. Rather, Cuomo said, “State laws aren’t enough,” and pushed for a federal law against against “assault weapons.”

On May 17, 2022, Breitbart News reported that NY Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) wants to broaden the state’s current “assault weapons” ban to include other firearms.

WSHU pointed out that Hochul wants to “expand the state’s existing ban on some assault weapons to include what are called AOWs, or any other weapon.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.