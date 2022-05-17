Gov. Kathy Hochul Wants to Expand New York’s ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) wants to expand her state’s “assault weapons” ban in the wake of Saturday’s Buffalo shooting.

New York has some of the most stringent gun controls in the Union. Those controls include universal background checks, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a permit requirement to buy a handgun, a red flag law, gun storage requirements, “ghost gun” regulations, and a prohibition against gun possession by felons, among other gun control laws.

New York also has an “assault weapons” ban, which WSHU reports Hochul wants to expand so as to cover “AOWs” (any other weapons).

Hochul’s contention is that AOWs can be used as “assault weapons.”

Gabby Giffords’ gun control group indicates that New York also requires owners of pre-ban “assault weapons” to register those firearms with the state government.

CBS News reports that Hochul is also examining the effectiveness of the state’s red flag law.

The gun used by the Buffalo shooting suspect was a New York-compliant AR-15 variant, which Breitbart News noted the suspect acquired legally.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is also pushing for new gun laws, promoting “sensible gun control” in response to the Buffalo shooting.

