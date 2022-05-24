CNN’s Wolf Blitzer: ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ Too Easy to Get

While covering the heinous attack on Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, CNN’s Wolf Blitzer suggested “weapons of mass destruction” are too easy to get in America.

Blitzer was covering the school shooting and highlighting the gun control push Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) launched shortly after news of the shooting broke.

Blitzer then said, “Every time there is an incident like this you hear about efforts to deal with mentally unstable people who can certainly go out there and buy a weapon of mass destruction, go out there and buy a gun or rifle or some sort of assault-type weapon and go to there and eventually start killing wonderful, wonderful, people.”

The attack on Robb Elementary School occurred around 11:32 a.m, when an 18-year-old from Uvalde started shooting, Breitbart News reported.

“The suspected shooter…might have had a handgun and rifle,” NBC News noted.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) responded to news of the shooting by pushing gun control before basic facts about the attacker’s motive, how he got his gun(s), and whether he used one of the guns or both were even known.

