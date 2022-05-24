California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) responded to reports of a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday by pushing for more gun control before details about the shooting were even known.

Breitbart News noted that 14 students and one teacher were killed when an 18-year-old attacker opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The shooting suspect allegedly shot his grandmother before entering the school, ABC 13 reported.

Newsom responded to the news by tweeting:

14 children and a teacher dead. Another shooting. And the GOP won’t do a damn thing about it. Who the hell are we if we cannot keep our kids safe. This is preventable. Our inaction is a choice. We need nationwide, comprehensive, commonsense gun safety NOW. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 24, 2022

Newsom’s call for gun control comes prior to any reports on how the attacker acquired his guns, or the attacker’s motive.

Moreover, the type of gun used was not yet specified at the time of Newsom’s tweet. NBC News simply noted, “The suspected shooter…might have had a handgun and rifle.”

Newsom called for “nationwide, comprehensive, commonsense gun safety now,” but did not specify any specific law that would have prevented the attack in Uvalde.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.