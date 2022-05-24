Dianne Feinstein Pushes Minimum Age of 21 to Buy ‘High Capacity’ Magazines

AWR Hawkins

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) is pushing for a minimum age of 21 for the purchase of “assault weapons” and “high capacity” magazines.

Feinstein’s office announced her push for a minimum purchase age, referring to the legislation as the Age 21 Act.

Her office noted that the Act is a response to the May 14, 2022, Buffalo attack in which the “shooter was an 18-year-old who was legally allowed to purchase an assault rifle, even though it remains illegal for anyone under 21 to buy a handgun.”

Feinstein said, “The recent shooting in Buffalo showed us yet again the tragic consequences when young people can so easily obtain a deadly assault weapon. This bill won’t prevent all mass shootings, but it’s a small step that I hope will start to bring some sense of sanity back to our nation concerning firearms. It makes no sense that it’s illegal for someone under 21 to buy a handgun or even a beer, yet can legally buy an assault weapon.”

The Act 21 Act is co-sponsored by Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Bob Casey (D-PA), and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN).

Feinstein did not explain how the government will monitor magazine sales to ensure that only people 21 and over purchase those that hold ten-plus rounds.

