John Boozman Wins Arkansas Senate Republican Primary

Sen. John Boozman (R-AR) on Tuesday night won his Arkansas Senate Republican primary, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Boozman, who is backed by former President Donald Trump, won his primary. Boozman’s Republican challengers have painted Boozman as not conservative enough. He has served two terms in the Senate.

Boozman served as one of the 11 Senate Republicans to vote against a $40 billion aid package to Ukraine. The package would provide $20 billion in military aid and $20 billion in economic aid to Ukraine. He said in a statement last week:

Ukraine has fought valiantly against Putin’s invasion, but it’s time to think more long-term and strategically about the U.S. role in this ongoing conflict. The Biden administration should offer a comprehensive plan with clear objectives and assurances that our aid and support is targeted and effectively protecting America’s interests. In light of President Biden’s disastrous policies on domestic and international fronts, the lack of oversight of U.S. taxpayer dollars, and his refusal to make American energy production a centerpiece of our response to Russia’s malign behavior, I can’t support this package.

National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman Rick Scott (R-FL) cheered Boozman’s victory, saying in a statement:

Arkansas voters are one step closer to sending John Boozman back to the U.S. Senate this fall. John will continue to put Arkansas first and fight to protect the conservative values that make our country great. Today’s Democrat Party is not where the people of Arkansas are, and they will continue to reject the radical Left agenda that is destroying our economy and making our communities less safe. “I am proud to support John Boozman this election cycle. John’s conservative bona fides can’t be argued. I look forward to him being the Chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee when we take back the Senate in November and keep Arkansas red!

Former Trump White House press secretary Sarah Sanders and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) have recorded ads in support of Boozman’s campaign.

“I know John Boozman as a champion of President Trump’s America-First agenda,” Sanders said in one ad.