Report: Texas Shooting Suspect Purchased His 2 Rifles Legally

Multiple news outlets and a Texas state senator are reporting that Robb Elementary School shooting suspect Salvador Ramos purchased two rifles legally.

Yahoo News notes that Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez told CNN Ramos “purchased two assault rifles on his 18th birthday.”

Los Angeles Times legal affairs columnist Harry Litman pointed out, “[The] shooter bought the two assault rifles from a FFL on his recent 18th birthday.”

Shooter bought the two assault rifles from a FFL on his recent 18th birthday. — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) May 24, 2022

The Houston Chronicle observed that the Robb Elementary School shooting suspect “legally purchased two rifles in the days following his 18th birthday, authorities said.”

The Chronicle added, “Officials said they recovered the two AR-15 style rifles from the scene at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.”

Breitbart News reported that Gov. Greg Abbott (R) gave an early afternoon press conference Tuesday in which he indicated Ramos “entered into the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun, and he may have also had a rifle.”

A May 16, 2022, column in the New York Times asks the question, “What Do Most Mass Shooters Have in Common?”

The NYT then answers its own question by explaining that the common tie among most mass shooters is that “they bought their guns legally.”

