Sarah Huckabee Sanders Wins Arkansas Republican Primary for Governor

Sarah Huckabee Sanders was declared the winner of the Republican primary contest for governor in Arkansas on Tuesday evening.

The Associated Press called the race with 33 percent of the vote counted as Huckabee Sanders led with 81.3 percent of the vote, while her challenger, Francis Doc Washburn, only had 18.7 percent.

Huckabee Sanders, the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee (R-AR), is the former White House press secretary for President Donald Trump and earned his early endorsement in the race.

Her early success at fundraising and support in the state prompted fellow Republican Attorney General Leslie Rutledge to drop out of the race in November and endorse Huckabee Sanders, effectively clearing the field.

If elected, Huckabee Sanders will be the first woman governor of the state.