Donald Trump to Hold Rally with Harriet Hageman to Oust Liz Cheney

Surging congressional candidate Harriet Hageman will hold a rally with former President Donald Trump on May 28 in Casper, Wyoming, to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).

“President Trump is the greatest President of my lifetime and the leader of the America First Movement. I am honored to have his full support and look forward to seeing him and all of you on Saturday!” Hageman said in a tweet.

President Trump is the greatest President of my lifetime and the leader of the America First Movement. I am honored to have his full support and look forward to seeing him and all of you on Saturday! Sign up here! https://t.co/P87Bjwn451 pic.twitter.com/4r80Bc5i1S — Harriet Hageman – Text WYOMING to 90103 (@HagemanforWY) May 25, 2022

Trump and Hageman will be joined at the rally by Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), and Lauren Boebert (R-CO). House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Reps. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and Jim Jordan (R-OH) will also make video appearances.

The event begins at 4 p.m., and doors will open at 11 a.m. Those who wish to attend the event may register along with other guests on a first come, first serve basis.

Hageman is running against establishment Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who has allied herself with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) January 6 committee and opposed American First policies. Cheney also reportedly “orchestrated unprecedented” GOP sabotage by generating a Republican hit piece in the Washington Post.

Cheney was ousted as GOP conference chair in May 2021 after the Republican caucus held a vote of no confidence. In November, the Wyoming GOP voted to no longer recognize Cheney as a Republican. McCarthy in February endorsed Hageman, a rare move for a House minority leader.

In May of 2022, Cheney benefited from a Democrat-linked public relations firm encouraging Democrats to vote in the open Republican primary. The public relations firm has worked for President Joe Biden’s campaign arm, Planned Parenthood, and Black Lives Matter in the past. It is unknown who is paying the group to push Democrats to vote for Cheney in the Republican primary.

Polling shows Hageman leading Cheney among Republican voters. A January straw poll revealed Hageman held a commanding lead over Cheney. The poll, conducted by the Wyoming Republican State Central Committee via secret ballot, showed Hageman won 59 votes and Cheney six, a 53-point victory by Hageman.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.