CLAIM: During Wednesday’s signing ceremony for police reforms, President Joe Biden again repeated his claim that the Second Amendment did not allow early Americans to buy cannons.

VERDICT: False.

The Washington Post gave Biden four Pinocchios when he previously claimed the purchase of cannons was prohibited by the Second Amendment and labeled the claim “false.”

On February 3, 2022, Breitbart News noted that Biden had made the claim that the Second Amendment barred cannon purchases multiple times.

When Biden makes this claim, he typically stresses his belief that the Second Amendment is not “absolute,” and he defends gun control proposals by saying, “This doesn’t violate anybody’s Second Amendment right. There is no violation of a Second Amendment rights.”

For example, on Wednesday, Biden suggested an “assault weapon” ban has “no negative impact on the Second Amendment.”

And he mentioned cannon purchases too:

As mentioned earlier, the Washington Post already gave Biden four Pinocchios for his claims about cannon purchases, labeling the claim “false.”

Breitbart News noted that Julie Anne Sweet, director of military studies at Baylor University, responded to Biden’s claim by telling PolitiFact, “It seems highly unlikely that there were restrictions on the private ownership [of cannons].”

