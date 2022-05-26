Palestinian Academic: Jews in Israel Can Either ‘Return to Europe’ or Die in ‘Palestine’

The Jews of Israel can “go to hell” and face their fate of either leaving “Islamic land” or being “buried in Palestinian soil,” according to a prominent Palestinian scholar who claimed the European Jews who originally emigrated to Israel were “murderers” and “schemers” who were a nuisance to Britain — which was more than happy to rid them from its society.

Appearing on Al-Quds Al-Youm (Palestine — Islamic Jihad) TV last Monday, Palestinian academic Riyad Abu Ras argued that Britain originally “saw itself to be the successor of the Islamic Caliphate and of the Muslim Caliph” who paved the way for ridding its Jews by sending them to pre-state Israel, then known as “Palestine.”

“Its policies in Palestine were based on two things: Firstly, that this is a land without a people and the Jews are a people without a land,” Abu Ras said. “They wanted to get rid of the Jews in Europe because the Jews were a nuisance there.”

“They were a bunch of murderers and schemers, and constituted criminal gangs,” he added. “[The British said:] ‘We will get rid of them through [their] emigration to Palestine.’”

In addition, Abu Ras argued that Britain “wanted the State of Israel to continue to serve as a dagger in the Arab and Islamic nation’s back to this very day.”

Claiming that the city of Jerusalem “cannot be under the control of the Jews, who are foreigners, strangers who came to us from Europe and South America in order to settle here,” he called for the dismantling of the “colony” of Jews in Israel.

“This colony must be dismantled; these Jews… It is a state, a colony, a settlement, that must be dismantled,” he said. “The pieces of wood and portable buildings that it was built from must be dismantled.”

Abu Ras then clarified that Jews had no place in “Islamic land” due to the fact that “Allah gave a degree of holiness to it.”

“[The Jews] can go to hell!” he said. “There is a lot of land in South America and Europe, let them go there.”

“If they like [the Jews] so much, let them take them in,” he added. “But [the Jews] have no place on this Palestinian land.”

The Palestinian academic also warned of the inevitable fate of the Jews in Israel.

“Their fate is one of two: either to go away, or to die and be buried in Palestinian soil,” he said. “There is no third option.”

“Either Europe — who brought them here — takes them back to Europe, or Palestine will be their graveyard like it was for other occupiers, like the Crusaders and the Tatars,” he added.

Anti-Israel and antisemitic indoctrination — including violent incitement — is a central feature in Palestinian society, overtly manifest in its culture, education system, media, and literature.

Within Israel, a recently published poll by the Israel Defense and Security Forum (IDSF) found that a staggering 75 percent of Israel’s roughly two million Arab citizens believe Jews have no right to a sovereign state in the land of Israel.

Last month, a Palestinian imam led a prayer broadcast on Palestinian Authority (PA) television calling for the “extermination” of the “evil” Jews and their supporters.

