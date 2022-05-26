White House Supports Making it Illegal for 18-Year-Olds to Purchase Rifles

US President Joe Biden speaks to reporters prior to boarding Air Force One at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Buffalo, New York, on May 17, 2022. Biden visited Buffalo after ten people were killed in a mass shooting at a grocery store on May 14, 2022.
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images
Charlie Spiering

The White House on Thursday endorsed the idea of raising the legal age for Americans to purchase rifles to 21, citing President Joe Biden’s own remarks condemning the idea.

A CBS reporter asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during the daily briefing if Biden would support raising the age required to legally purchase a gun.

“The president was very clear about this just recently when he said in his remarks just on Tuesday that it doesn’t make sense for an 18-year-old to legally buy an assault weapon,” Jean-Pierre replied.

She emphasized that Biden was “very clear” about his opinion about whether 18-year-olds should be able to purchase a gun, again citing his remarks on Tuesday.

“The idea that an 18-year-old kid can walk into a gun store and buy two assault weapons is just wrong,” he said.

Biden again expressed his opposition to 18-year-olds buying guns on Wednesday, during a speech at the White House on police reform.

“The idea that an 18-year-old can walk into a store and buy weapons of war, designed and marketed to kill, is, I think, just wrong,” he said. “It just violates common sense.”

