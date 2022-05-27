Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) has vetoed a plan by Democrats that would allow tens of thousands of illegal aliens in the state to obtain driver’s licenses.

After Democrats in the Massachusetts state legislature passed the plan with wide majorities, the legislation ended up on Baker’s desk. Baker said he vetoed the plan because it “significantly increases the risk that noncitizens will be registered to vote.”

Indeed, in states that allow illegal aliens to secure driver’s licenses, many have gone on to show up on the voter rolls. In California, where illegal aliens have been allowed to obtain driver’s licenses since 2015, voter fraud has become common across the state.

In 2018, the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles admitted that it had registered 1,500 non-eligible voters, including noncitizens, over the course of just six months. California has given driver’s licenses to close to a million illegal aliens as of 2017.

According to Baker, the plan “restricts the Registry’s ability to share citizenship information with those entities responsible for ensuring that only citizens register for and vote in our elections.”

Democrats, though, plan to override Baker’s veto and subsequently deliver driver’s licenses to tens of thousands of illegal aliens in Massachusetts.

The open borders lobby, with the help of elected Democrats, has made securing driver’s licenses for illegal aliens a key fixture of their agenda to eliminate privileges meant for American citizens and legal immigrants.

Driver’s licenses for illegal aliens are vital for the open borders lobby because often when illegal aliens are pulled over by local police, driving without a driver’s license is the first criminal charge that can put them in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody for arrest and deportation.

A number of states, such as California, New York, and New Jersey, have awarded driver’s licenses to illegal aliens.

Massachusetts is home to at least a quarter of a million illegal aliens.

