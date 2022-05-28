Former President Donald Trump will hold a Save America Rally in Casper, Wyoming, on Saturday, May 28.

Trump is scheduled to speak at 6:00 p.m. Eastern/4:00 p.m. Mountain.

Save America Announces Program Speakers for Casper, Wyoming pic.twitter.com/xDFtYxEnY2 — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) May 26, 2022

Saturday’s rally will be held in support of Trump-endorsed candidate Harriet Hageman, who is seeking to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) for the state’s at-large congressional seat. Cheney voted in favor of impeachment for Trump in January 2021 and is a current member of the January 6 committee.

Joining Hageman in speaking at Saturday’s rally includes Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Lauren Boebert (R-CO), and Kat Cammack (R-FL). House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY), and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) will also appear at the rally via video address.

Wyoming’s Congressional Republican primary will take place on Tuesday, August 16.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @Ethan Letkeman.