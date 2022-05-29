President Joe Biden traveled to Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday, meeting quietly with grieving families and first responders after the horrific mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

The president and first lady Jill Biden visited the school, paying their respects at the memorial for the 19 children and two teachers who were shot and killed by a deranged gunman.

He also attended Catholic Mass at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church where some of the families of the victims were in attendance.

After Mass, the president briefly addressed protesters outside the church who urged leaders to “do something” in response to the massacre.

“We will,” Biden replied.

The president also met with police, firefighters, and first responders at Garner Field.

Biden was more reserved during his trip to Texas than during his initial response to the shooting when he angrily demanded more gun control laws and blamed the horrific event on Republicans and gun owners for blocking his proposals for gun bans.

He was sharply criticized by former President Donald Trump who said Biden and Democrats were “grotesque” for trying to use the shooting to pursue political power.

“Sadly before the sun had even set on the horrible day of tragedy, we witnessed a now-familiar parade of cynical politicians seeking to exploit the tears of sobbing families to increase their own power and take away our Constitutional rights,” Trump said during his speech at the NRA convention in Texas Friday.

After visiting with the families, Biden issued a statement on social media vowing action.

“To everyone impacted by the horrific elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas: We grieve with you. We pray with you. We stand with you,” he wrote. “And we’re committed to turning this pain into action.”