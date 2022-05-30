Michelle-Lael Norsworthy, a biological male who lives as a woman and gained fame for suing the government for the right to have tax-payer-funded sex surgery, is slamming the law in California that allows men who “self-identify” as women to be housed in women’s prisons.

Norsworthy, who served a sentence for murdering a man in 1987, says men are using the law to have access to incarcerated women.

“I didn’t mean for this to happen,” Norsworthy told REDUXX, a self-descibed magazine outlet, in an interview. “My case in 2015 opened up a doorway [and] I am waiting for the states to apologize to women. I didn’t mean for this to happen. Women are the most subdued people on the planet, all over.”

EXCLUSIVE: A pioneer of transgender inmate rights in California is now slamming SB-132, the state's prison self-identification law, as "an embarrassment" that puts incarcerated women's safety at risk. "I didn't mean for this to happen."https://t.co/Za8WMZko4S — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) May 29, 2022

While serving the sentence for murder in a male prison, Norsworthy was the victim of a brutal “hours-long gang-rape” in 2009, the outlet reported. Following the attack, Norsworthy, who was diagnosed by a prison psychologist with gender dysmorphia, decided to undergo sex-change surgery surgery but was denied by the state of California.

Following the denial, Norsworthy filed a lawsuit against the state in 2014 and subsequently won as a judge ordered the state to pay for the former inmate’s surgery, Breitbart News reported in 2015.

Despite being lauded as a “trailblazer” for “transgender inmate rights,” Norsworthy is now worried that SB-132 – a law that allows male inmates, who self-identify as female, to be placed in women’s prison – may impact female inmates’ safety. Norsworthy told the outlet he believes the law is in place due to “powerful trans activist organizations.”

Norsworthy said that the law is linked to the Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA), which is meant to protect transgender inmates from sexual abuse.

Norsworthy said she knows a lot of the inmates, and “not one of them has anything in their file that says they’d been a victim of sexual assault.”

Moreover, Norsworthy told the outlet that the first ten male inmates transferred to the California Central Women’s Facility were put in solitary confinement for trying to have sexual relationships with female inmates. Norsworthy’s sources inside also told her that male transfers to stop pursuing “transition.”

“The moment they arrived they stopped their hormones or didn’t want the surgery anymore … Why?” Nosworthy said. “Because they wanted their penises to work.”

Norsworthy told Reduxx that efforts are underway to seek a full review and possible rewrite of SB-132, including allowing female inmates and women’s rights groups to have a seat at the table. Norsworthy said, added that trans people are developing power that “stomps on women’s rights.”

“I am sick and tired of having more power and right to be a woman than a woman who was born a woman,” Norsworthy said in the article.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter