Survey: Biden Approval -14 Memorial Day Weekend, Losing Support on Key Issues

President Joe Biden’s approval rating was 14-points underwater at the start of Memorial Day weekend, a GSG/GBAOStrategies survey found.

Just 42 percent approve of Biden’s performance, while a majority, 56 percent, disapprove, putting him underwater by 14 percentage points.

This coincides with Monday’s RealClearPolitics average, which shows Biden with a negative spread of -14.4 percent.

However, the survey went further, finding Biden’s approval ratings declining in other key areas as well.

More specifically, 59 percent now disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy, compared to 37 percent who approve. That gives him a net approval of -22. For reference, his net approval on the economy in early April was -11.

Additionally, 51 percent disapprove of his handling of the situation in Ukraine, while 41 percent approve, giving him a net approval of -10.

Voters do not approve of Biden in almost any key area, a Harvard-Harris survey released this week found. https://t.co/Mjqz746iTF — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 29, 2022

In early April, his net approval on that issue was -4.

“Biden has seen a worsening of his approval ratings on a range of issues since May 2nd: his economic approval has declined by 6 points (from -16 to -22) and his approval on his handling of the situation in Ukraine has declined by 9 points (from -1 to -10),” the survey found.

While Biden has a positive net rating on the Chinese coronavirus — 49 percent approving and 47 percent disapproving — that net approval is shrinking, as it stood at +6 in early April and +7 in early May.

The survey was taken May 19-23, 2022 among 1,000 registered voters and coincides with a Harvard-Harris survey released last week, showing voters disapproving of Biden in several key areas. What is more, the survey found that former President Trump actually had better approval ratings in almost all of those key areas prior to leaving office in January 2021.