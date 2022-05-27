Poll: Voters Reject Joe Biden in Most Key Areas

Voters do not approve of President Biden in almost any key area, a Harvard-Harris survey released this week found.

Biden’s overall approval rating is underwater, as 55 percent disapprove (40 percent do so strongly), compared to 40 percent who approve. The president does not fare much better on individual issues as he continues to lose support month by month.

Just 35 percent, for example, approve of his handling of the economy, reflecting a three-point drop in the last month. As a comparison, 56 percent approved of former President Donald Trump’s handling of the economy right has he departed office in January 2021:

Stimulating Jobs

Trump January 2021: 58 percent approve

Biden May 2022: 44 percent approve (two-point drop in last month)

Fighting Terrorism

Trump January 2021: 55 percent approve

Biden May 2022: 44 percent approve (two-point drop in the last month)

Immigration

Trump January 2021: 52 percent approve

Biden May 2022: 41 percent approve (two-point drop in the last month)

Foreign Affairs

Trump January 2021: 52 percent approve

Biden May 2022: 40 percent approve (one-point drop in the last month)

Administering the Gov’t

Trump January 2021: 49 percent approve

Biden May 2022: 41 percent approve (three-point drop in the last month

The only issue Biden saw a majority approval on reacting to the coronavirus, as 52 percent approve.

Additionally, just 38 percent approve of Biden’s handling of violence and crime in the country and 33 percent approve of his handling of inflation.

They survey was taken May 18-19, 2022, among 1,963 registered voters.