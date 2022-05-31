Open Borders Lobby Begs Biden to Quickly End Title 42, Unlocking Waves of Illegal Immigration

The open borders lobby is begging President Joe Biden to more quickly end Title 42, a move that would almost certainly unlock waves of illegal immigration at the United States-Mexico border.

Months ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that on May 23, the Biden administration would end Title 42 — the public health authority invoked by former President Trump to stem illegal immigration at the border.

In April, Trump-appointed Judge Robert R. Summerhays announced he would block the administration from ending Title 42, and this month, he issued a preliminary injunction — blocking Title 42 from being eliminated.

Since then, Biden has vowed to appeal Summerhays’s decision. The open borders lobby, though, wants Biden to take a number of steps to quickly get rid of Title 42.

The Hill reports:

The Biden administration has pledged to appeal the ruling, and while advocates want them to take the additional step of seeking a stay to freeze the order, some also say they should just go ahead and get the rulemaking over with. [Emphasis added] “I think Title 42 needs to end immediately. The quickest way to do that is to obtain a stay,” said Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s immigrants’ rights project. [Emphasis added] “If the administration cannot obtain a stay then doing notice and comment quickly would be more immediate than allowing an appeal to go forward over months and possibly a year or more,” added Gelernt. [Emphasis added]

Conversely, Sens. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) and Joni Ernst (R-IA) have urged Biden to move the use of Title 42 from one focused on the Chinese coronavirus to the nation’s fentanyl crisis, where more than 100,000 Americans die every year from drug overdoses, including fentanyl-related deaths.

The majority of Americans have consistently told pollsters that they do not support ending Title 42 at the border. The latest CNN poll found that nearly 6-in-10 Americans do not want Biden to end Title 42.

As Breitbart News has reported for months, the Biden administration has been prematurely winding down the use of Title 42 at the border. Most recently, sources close to Breitbart News confirmed that the agency has prematurely ended Title 42.

Across the entire U.S.-Mexico border, some 100,000 foreign nationals are waiting for Title 42 to end so they can rush the border. Sources close to Breitbart News have said that 6,000 foreign nationals are awaiting the policy’s end in Tijuana, alone.

Without Title 42, Biden officials admit that up to half a million border crossers and illegal aliens — the equivalent of the resident population of Atlanta, Georgia — could arrive at the border every month.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) told Breitbart News that he would expect 30,000 border crossers and illegal aliens every day at the border without Title 42.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.