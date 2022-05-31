Report: Chief of Staff Ron Klain Considering Bailing on Joe Biden After Midterm Elections

President Joe Biden’s chief of staff Ron Klain may choose to leave the White House after the midterm elections, according to a report.

NBC News reports that “speculation is churning” that Klain is considering leaving the White House.

The White House did not deny the news but claimed it was not a pressing issue.

“As Ron has said publicly, he has not set a time frame, and this is not a discussion on the top of anyone’s mind here,” White House communications adviser Remi Yamamoto said in reaction to the rumors.

Rumored replacements for Klain include Biden’s longtime advisers Steve Ricchetti, Anita Dunn, or his Domestic Policy Adviser Susan Rice.

In a recent interview, Klain noted that typically the White House chief of staff job only lasts around 17-18 months.

“It is a grueling job, there’s no question about it,” Klain said in an interview with the Economic Club in March.

“I’m really lucky to be part of an A+ team that’s tackling these challenges every day,” he added.

Biden historically has been reluctant to lose top staff.

After Dunn left the White House to return to her public relations firm, Biden personally requested that she return.

The president’s approval ratings are at record lows as he struggles to respond to high gas prices and sustained high inflation.

Biden is not happy with the results the report noted.

“He’s now lower than Trump, and he’s really twisted about it,” a “person close to the White House” told NBC News.