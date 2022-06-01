South Carolina state Rep. Russell Fry (R-SC) leads Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC) by double digits, according to a poll released on Wednesday.

A Trafalgar Group poll for South Carolina’s seventh congressional district primary found that Fry leads Rice and the rest of the field by a wide margin.

Fry leads at 42.4 percent, Rice has 24.9 percent, Barbara Rice has 9.8 percent, Garrett Barton has 2.9 percent, Spencer Morris has 2.1 percent, and Mark McBride has 1.5 percent.

With a four percent margin of error, Fry comfortably leads over Rice.

Robert Cahaly, the chief pollster for Trafalgar, shows that the poll would indicate that the primary would lead to a runoff between Fry and Rice, with Rice as the leader.

The poll follows after Fry spoke with Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle.

Fry is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while Rice has voted to impeach Trump.

Fry told Boyle that South Carolinians want leaders who “are willing to stand up for the values that we say that we’re about, securing the border, fixing the fentanyl epidemic.” The South Carolina conservative also said Republicans should focus “on the American worker and the American family.”

Fry said that border security has to be one of the “platform features of the new conservative majority.”

The Trafalgar poll mirrors results from an internal poll from the Fry campaign, which found that Fry has a 20-point lead over impeachment supporter Rice.

The internal Fry poll found that support for him grew to over 50 percent when respondents were informed about Trump’s endorsement of Fry.

Fry told South Carolinians in March during a rally with Trump that they would soon oust Rice from office.

“On June 14, it’s our turn to vote. And on June 14 here in the South congressional district, we’re gonna vote to impeach Tom Rice at the ballot box,” Fry said.

Trafalgar conducted the poll between May 26 and May 29, polling 572 likely GOP voters. The survey has a four percent margin of error.