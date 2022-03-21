Trump-backed South Carolina Republican Russell Fry showed a strong 20 point lead over impeachment supporter Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC) and the rest of the primary field in an internal poll.

The poll also found that of those who voted in the Republican primary before, 63 percent said they would not vote for Rice again, while only 21 percent said they would vote for the impeachment Republican again. There was 11 percent who said they never voted for Rice in the past and still will not, as five percent said they have never voted for him and they will this time.

The initial hypothetical ballot from Fry’s campaign showed him leading the field with 39 percent, with the impeachment Republican incumbent with 18 percent.

The rest of the field was in the single digits, with Mark McBride having six percent, Barbara Arthur with five percent, Ken Richardson with five percent, and Garrett Barton with only three percent. Twenty-four percent was undecided.

Internal poll memo released by @RussellFrySC’s campaign suggests their endorsement by former President Trump allowed them to overtake incumbent Tom Rice among likely Republican voters. Roughly a quarter still undecided. pic.twitter.com/fGCIISzLiu — Nick Reynolds (@IAmNickReynolds) March 16, 2022

Fry swelled to over 50 percent when the respondents were told about former President Donald Trump’s backing. After the information, Fry had 52 percent, with the respondents as Rice only had 22 percent.

The rest of the field was in the single digits again. McBride had five percent, Richardson had four percent, Arthur had one percent, and Barton with only one percent. Fifteen percent was undecided.

The survey was taken from March 13 to 15 and asked 615 likely Republican primary voters in South Carolina’s Seventh Congressional District. The margin of error was plus or minus 3.9 percent and had a confidence level of 95 percent.

During a recent Trump rally in South Carolina, Fry and Katie Arrington, who’s also backed by Trump and is looking to take out Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), joined the former president on stage.

Fry told the crowd, “We’re gonna vote to impeach Tom Rice at the ballot box,” referencing Rice’s vote to impeach Trump.

“On June 14, it’s our turn to vote. And on June 14 here in the South congressional district, we’re gonna vote to impeach Tom Rice at the ballot box,” Fry added.

