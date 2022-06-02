Nikki Haley Endorses Sheriff Joe Lombardo for Nevada Governor

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley endorsed Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo for Nevada governor on Thursday through her Stand for America PAC.

“Joe Lombardo is the only candidate that can defeat Steve Sisolak and keep Nevadans safe and prosperous,” Haley said in her endorsement. “As governor, he’ll always back the blue, fight for parents in classrooms, and respect the taxpayers’ wallet. Nevada needs a new sheriff in charge, and Joe is the man for the job.”

Lombardo was “honored” to receive Haley’s endorsement in his effort to unseat Nevada Democrat Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Lombardo said:

I’m honored to receive Ambassador Nikki Haley’s endorsement today. A staunch defender of American values and an exemplary governor, Nikki Haley is a time-tested leader, and I’m humbled by her support of our campaign. With his lack of vision and direction, Steve Sisolak devastated Nevadans’ lives and livelihoods, but I’m ready to restore confidence, leadership, and accountability to the governor’s office. As governor, I’ll protect our communities and families by defending our Nevada way of life.

Haley joins former President Donald Trump in her endorsement of Lombardo for governor.

Despite being backed by prominent Republicans like Haley and Trump, the Nevada Republican Party supports Lombardo’s opponent, Joey Gilbert, in the gubernatorial race.

However, recent polls have found that Lombardo has a massive 20-point lead over Gilbert.

Haley’s endorsement comes just days after the state began early voting on May 28. The Nevada GOP primary will happen on June 14.