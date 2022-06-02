Watch Live: Joe Biden Delivers Prime Time Address on Gun Control

President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time address on gun control on Thursday from the White House in his latest effort to push the issue.

The White House postponed the president’s trip to his beach house on Thursday afternoon until after the speech.

The president’s speech is scheduled for 7:30 pm.

This is the second dramatic speech from Biden on the issue, as he first demanded gun control after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

So far, Biden has resisted getting personally involved in conversations about gun control on Capitol Hill.

“I’m never confident, totally. It depends. I don’t know, I’ve not been on the negotiations as they’re going on right now,” Biden said Wednesday when asked if Republicans would join with Democrats to pass more gun control.