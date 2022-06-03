Nolte: Joe Biden Exploits Dead Kids to Distract from His ‘Multiple Crises’

According to my sources, His Fraudulency Joe Biden would only agree to give that loony, anti-science, gun-grabbing speech Thursday night if White House staffers assured him they would record a Matlock rerun he couldn’t bear the thought of missing.

And that’s exactly what we got… Radical, demented Joe lying about guns, exploiting dead children to distract from the “multiple crises” deliberately created by this White House and deliberately unsolved by this White House.

Here’s Biden’s brain-dead press secretary the day before the speech looking to deflect a question by admitting to these multiple crises…

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "Look, the president has multiple issues, multiple crises at the moment…" pic.twitter.com/n18lUikXoj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 1, 2022

Every crisis was deliberately manufactured by Slow Joe…

Record inflation was created by Biden’s lunatic spending.

Record gas prices were created by Biden shutting down pipelines and killing domestic production.

Open borders were created by, well, Biden opening the border.

The baby formula shortage was created by Biden ignoring a problem he knew was coming since February.

And now the man who armed the Taliban wants to distract from all of his failures by disarming law-abiding Americans.

Taking rights away from law-abiding Americans will not stop criminals from shooting up schools. The only thing what will stop school shootings is secure schools with armed personnel inside.

But Biden won’t do this.

Why?

Duh. He wants the school shootings to continue because he and Democrats see school shootings as the best piece of emotional blackmail they have to justify disarming us. There’s no legal argument that justifies punishing law-abiding people, so they know they need that emotional blackmail.

Biden also wants to stir up his base. He knows the midterms are just five months away and that we will almost certainly be in a full-blown recession by then. So abortion and guns, guns and abortion… That’ll get the dummies to the polls.

Here’s a direct quote from last night’s freak out:

Why in God’s name should an ordinary citizen be able to purchase an assault weapon that holds 30-round magazines that let mass shooters fire hundreds of bullets in a matter of minutes? The damage was so devastating in Uvalde parents had to do DNA swabs to identify the remains of their children. Nine- and 10-year-old children.

It’s pure emotional blackmail.

And I can tell you why we need AR-15s with 30-round magazines.

Look at Ukraine.

We’re arming Ukrainians so they can repel an invader.

If America’s invaded, who’s going to arm us?

No one.

That’s why the more guns there are, the safer we are… Not only from foreign governments, but our own increasingly fascist government, and from criminals.

We don’t have these problems in gun-loving rural America. Crime, riots, etc. Everyone is armed to the teeth. Everyone knows everyone’s armed to the teeth. Nobody messes with an armed populace. You don’t have to lock your doors in my neighborhood. Life is good in Rural MAGA Utopia.

Only tyrants with bad intentions seek to disarm law-abiding people. Biden’s talking about taking away all semi-automatic weapons from law-abiding Americans, including the 9MM.

This will not stop school shootings.

Biden refuses to do what’s necessary to stop school shootings because that’s not what any of this is about. Democrats want to disarm us and leave us helpless for only one reason: so they can tread all over our rights.

From my cold dead hands, bitch.

