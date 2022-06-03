Robert J. O’Neill, the SEAL Team Six member who shot and killed Osama bin Laden, tweeted on June 2, 2022, that “shall not be infringed” should have limits.

He also used the tweet to criticize the NRA.

O’Neill tweeted:

“Shall not be infringed” should have limits. Politicians getting paid by the @NRA need to realize this too. What does the NRA do again? Nothing. — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) June 2, 2022

O’Neill waited five hours after posting his tweet on Second Amendment limitations, then wrote:

To be clear, I’m not anti-gun. I hope you have as many as you want. Get proficient. We just shouldn’t be selling them to lunatics. That’s all. Enjoy the game. — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) June 3, 2022

President Biden put forward eight gun controls during a primetime address Thursday night.

Before pushing the gun controls, Biden said, “I respect the culture and tradition, the concerns of lawful gun owners, at the same time, the Second Amendment, like all other rights, is not absolute.”

