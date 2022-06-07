Kyle Rittenhouse spoke to Breitbart News on Friday at Turning Point USA’s annual Young Women’s Leadership Summit in Dallas, Texas, where he told politics editor Emma-Jo Morris that he plans to hold the establishment media accountable for promulgating “false narratives” about him.

Rittenhouse told Morris that the establishment press has promoted “so many false narratives” about him, to the point where they made it “almost impossible” for him to live life as “a normal 19-year-old kid.”

“I have to have security everywhere I go,” Rittenhouse said. “I can’t go to Walmart, I can’t go to Target. I’m in fear that I’m going to be harassed or attacked because of these false narratives.”

“And I shouldn’t have to live like that,” he added. “So I’m going to hold the media accountable, and I’m going to get my name back. The world doesn’t know who the real Kyle Rittenhouse is.”

Last week, Breitbart News reported Rittenhouse’s reaction to Johnny Depp’s recent court victory against ex-wife actress Amber Heard. He shared that he is motivated to “fight back against lies in the media.”

After being asked by Morris about what he plans to do in the future, Rittenhouse said, “I’m going to make the future the best I can. I’m going to go to college. I’m working on getting my private pilot right now.”

“I’m going to be successful, because there are so many people out there that want to see me fail, and I am not going to let them see me fail,” he continued.

“I’m going to be going to Texas A&M in the fall,” he told Morris.

On Monday, however, the university told Dallas Morning News that Rittenhouse “has not been admitted as a student this summer or fall.”

Rittenhouse clarified his statement on Monday, tweeting, “Unfortunately, the end of my high school career was robbed from me. I didn’t have the time other students get to properly prepare for the future.”

“I look forward to attending Blinn College District this year, a feeder school for Texas A&M,” he added. “I’m excited to join Texas A&M in 2023!”

Unfortunately, the end of my high school career was robbed from me. I didn't have the time other students get to properly prepare for the future. I look forward to attending Blinn College District this year, a feeder school for Texas A&M. I'm excited to join Texas A&M in 2023! — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) June 6, 2022

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.