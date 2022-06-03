Kyle Rittenhouse responded to Johnny Depp’s court victory by tweeting that he is motivated to “fight back against lies in the media.”

On June 1, 2022, the Associated Press reported that the jury awarded Depp $10 million in his defamation case against Amber Heard.

Rittenhouse responded by tweeting:

“The jury gave me my life back.” “Truth never perishes.” – Johnny Depp I felt that! Congratulations to Johnny and his team on his defamation suit. — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) June 1, 2022

Rittenhouse followed that tweet with another in which he wrote, “I have a new announcement coming soon about my defamation cases, keep an eye on Fox News and The Media Accountability Project for more this week.”

He added, “Johnny Depp trial is just fueling me, you can fight back against the lies in the media, and you should!”

On February 22, 2022, Breitbart News reported Rittenhouse’s launch of The Media Accountability Project and his intent to use the team to keep the media in check.

Newsbusters pointed out Rittenhouse told FOX News’ Tucker Carlson, “Me and my team have decided to launch The Media Accountability Project as a tool to help fundraise and hold the media accountable for the lies they said and deal with them in court.”

