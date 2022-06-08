Data: Over 8.2K Voters Registered to Vote At Least Twice in New Jersey

More than 8,200 voters on New Jersey’s voter rolls are registered at least twice, a new research brief from the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) reveals.

The brief finds that while 8,239 voters on New Jersey’s voter rolls are registered at least twice, some thousands more remain registered to vote despite being over 105 years old and likely deceased.

Of those registered multiple times, more than 60 voters are registered three times, seven voters are registered four times, three voters are registered five times, and one voter is registered six times, the data shows.

Likewise, the brief reveals that 2,398 registrants listed on New Jersey’s voter rolls have dates of birth in 1917 or years prior, indicating that they would be 105 years old or older.

PILF researchers note one specific case where a man named Patrick DePaola of Bayonne, New Jersey, remained registered to vote despite having been born in July 1905. DePaola died in December 2010 but has stayed on the voter rolls as an “active” registered voter.

More than 33,500 voter registrations with placeholder or fictitious dates of birth, including 16 voters listed as having been born from 1800 to 1900 and nearly 900 voters listed as having been born from 1901 to 1920, were also found by PILF researchers.

Most of those voter registrations are in Essex County and Middlesex County which are strong Democrat strongholds that went for President Joe Biden over former President Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

As of 2018, there were nearly 250 counties across the United States with more registered voters on the voter rolls than eligible citizen voters, and nearly three million individuals who were registered to vote in more than one state.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.