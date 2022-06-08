Former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley Hospitalized

Former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital after he said he was feeling “out of sorts,” reported the Chicago Sun-Times.

Daley, one of Chicago’s longest-serving mayors, was transported to the hospital from his downtown home, according to his eldest daughter, Nora Daley Conroy.

By Wednesday evening, Daley was “talking and alert” in the hospital, his former press secretary, Jacquelyn Heard, told the media.

The 80-year-old Daley is undergoing tests and will remain in the hospital.

The former mayor’s people told the media that he “really appreciates the doctors and nurses at Northwestern because they take care of him.”

Daley has had other health scares. In 2000, he was treated for chest pains but was given a clean bill of health. And in 2014, he was hospitalized again for a heart scare and soon began cutting back on his travels at the time aimed at drumming up business for a Chicago law firm.

Daley’s father, ex-Mayor Richard J. Daley, died of a heart attack in 1976 at the age of 74.

Richard M. Daley was first elected to City Hall in 1989 after serving for nearly ten years as the State’s Attorney of Cook County. He Retired in 2011 after 22 years in office, just beating out his father who served as mayor for 21 years. Daley’s father was first elected to the mayor’s office in 1955 and served until 1976.

