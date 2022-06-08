Most Americans do not trust the Biden administration or Dr. Anthony Fauci to handle a monkeypox outbreak properly, a Trafalgar Group survey released Wednesday found.

“How much do you trust that the Biden Administration and Dr. Fauci will handle the Monkeypox outbreak properly?” the survey asked.

Overall, 56 percent indicated that they do not trust them, and of those, 46.8 percent said they “don’t trust at all.” Another 39.7 percent said they trust the administration and Fauci to handle it, and of those, 27.7 percent said they trust them “very much.”

Opinions are sharply divided along party lines, as 71.3 percent of Democrats indicated that they trust them to handle a monkeypox outbreak “properly,” compared to 83 percent of Republicans and 61.3 percent of independents who said they do not trust them to handle that situation properly.

The survey was taken May 25-29, 2022, among 1,091 likely general election voters and had a +/- 2.9 percent margin of error.

The survey coincides with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urging individuals to “practice enhanced precautions” to stop the spread of monkeypox after moving the U.S. to “Alert – Level 2.” However, the CDC said the risk to the general public remains “low.”

As Breitbart News detailed:

The World Health Organization (W.H.O.) on May 29 deemed monkeypox a “moderate” health risk and recognized that “early epidemiology of initial cases notified to WHO by countries shows that cases have been mainly reported amongst men who have sex with men (MSM).” That coincided with reports of the outbreaks widely originating with sexual activity taking place at two raves in Europe. The CDC also recognized that “some cases were reported among men who have sex with men,” although it also added that some cases were reported among people who live in the same household as someone who had the infection. As a result, the CDC is urging travelers, specifically, to “avoid close contact with sick people, including those with skin lesions or genital lesions.”

The U.S. 34 confirmed cases of monkeypox, per the public health agency.