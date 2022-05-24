California Officials Investigating First Potential Case of Monkeypox in State

California officials are investigating the first potential case of monkeypox in the state, according to reports.

The Sacramento County Division of Public Health made the announcement on Tuesday, referencing a potential case via an individual who recently traveled to Europe. While more testing is needed, officials seem to think this could be the first case in the Golden State, but they also said the risk to the general public remains low.

“This case appears to be related to recent travel to Europe,” Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye stated. “Public Health is working with CDPH to conduct contact tracing, and risk to the general public is extremely low.”

Cases of monkeypox, which is in the same family as smallpox, have now emerged in Europe, North America, Israel and Australia. While what specifically sparked the recent outbreak remains unclear, public health officials believe recent transmission and spread could be linked to sexual activity which took place at two raves in Europe.

