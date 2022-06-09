Jason Miller, CEO of GETTR and former spokesperson and adviser for former President Donald Trump, said that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) deceptively edited his testimony that was played during the January 6 Committee’s primetime hearing.

During the committee’s primetime hearing, Cheney played a thirty-second clip of Miller’s video-recorded testimony.

“In this clip, Miller describes a call between the Trump campaign’s internal data expert and President Trump a few days after the 2020 election,” Cheney said shortly before playing the clip.

“I was in the Oval Office. And at some point in the conversation, Matt Oczkowski, who was the lead data person. was brought on, and I remember he delivered to the president in pretty blunt terms that he was going to lose,” Miller said in the video.

“And that was based, Mr. Miller, on Matt and the data team’s assessment of the sort of county by county state by state results as reported?” the investigators asked Miller.

“Correct,” Miller said.

The brief clip ended after that interaction, and according to Miller, Cheney intentionally left out a portion where he talks about Trump’s disagreement with Oczkowski.

Miller tweeted:

1/Here’s what came next in my testimony, which Liz Cheney failed to play: Q: Okay. And what was the President’s reaction then when Matt said to him, “Hey, we’ve looked at the numbers, you’re going to lose”? A: I think it’s safe to say he disagreed with Matt’s analysis. 2/ Q: On what basis? Did he give a basis? A: He believed that Matt was not looking at the prospect of legal challenges going our way and that Matt was looking at purely from what those numbers were showing as opposed to broader things to include legality and election integrity… 3/ …issues which, as a data guy, he may not have been monitoring.

1/ Here’s what came next in my testimony, which Liz Cheney failed to play: Q: Okay. And what was the President's reaction then when Matt said to him, "Hey, we've looked at the numbers, you're going to lose"?

A: I think it's safe to say he disagreed with Matt's analysis. — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) June 10, 2022

The committee’s hearing featured short clips of testimony from other former Trump advisers and two in-person witnesses.

Political pundits, including former President Barack Obama’s adviser David Axelrod, predicted that Cheney would likely lose her seat in Congress for taking a front-seat role in the January 6 committee’s primetime hearing.

“.@RepLizCheney, who is making a lacerating open statement at the 1/6 hearings, is doing so knowing that holding Trump to account will almost certainly cost her her seat in Congress,” Axelrod tweeted.