Joe Biden Complains About Media Coverage in Interview with Jimmy Kimmel

President Joe Biden criticized his media coverage on Wednesday, complaining it was too sensational and not focused on his successes.

The president spoke about his media coverage in a taped interview with ABC’s comedian/activist Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Biden tried to defend his presidency to discouraged leftists like Kimmel, arguing they just needed to communicate better.

“There’s a lot of major things we’ve done, but what we haven’t done is we haven’t been able to communicate it in a way that is, um, let me just say another way,” Biden said, hesitating as he spoke.

The president complained extensively that the media had “changed” and were much more sensational and negative when covering his administration.

“Look how the press has changed. … Here’s the deal, one of the things is that it’s very difficult now, to have a, um, even with notable exceptions, even the really good reporters, they have to get a number of clicks on the nightly news, so instead of asking the question… anyway, it just, everything gets sensationalized,” he said.

Kimmel was notably frustrated that Democrats had control of the House of Representatives, the Senate, and the White House, yet were unable to move forward on issues important to the left, such as abortion rights and gun control.

“The fact that this makes sense is why it doesn’t make sense and why it seems so crazy and that we have so many problems and that maybe just Americans aren’t as knowledgeable as they should be or maybe there’s a Death Star pumping false information in,” Kimmel said.

“Fox, right?” Biden responded.

“It’s enough already and I think you just need to start yelling at people is really what I think,” Kimmel replied.

Biden tried to sound optimistic, noting he was “only a few votes away” from moving forward on hot-button cultural issues.

“We have to get the message across in a way that is understandable to people like the folks in my family when we grew up,” he said.