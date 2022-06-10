The Nevada Republican Primary is just days away, and Trump-endorsed U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt is leading his opponent, Sam Brown, by double digits, a Nevada Independent/OH Predictive Insights poll shows.

Laxalt has 48 percent support among 525 likely GOP primary voters polled on June 6 and 7. Brown trails 14 points behind, receiving 34 percent of the vote. Laxalt’s lead is well outside the 4.4 percent margin of error.

“Sam Brown really needs to pull a rabbit out of his hat if he wants to pull off the win come Election Day,” Mike Noble, chief of research and managing partner of OH Predictive Insights, told the publication.

“Typically primaries are very bruising, especially when you have a competitive one and your opponent doesn’t,” Noble continued. “But frankly, given the size and scope of this GOP Senate race, [Laxalt] should be actually very happy where his unfavorables are so low right now moving into the general election.”

While Laxalt is viewed slightly more unfavorably (17 percent) than Brown (10 percent), he leads Brown in favorability 69 percent to 61 percent.

Laxalt, who is the former attorney general of Nevada and grandson of the late former Sen. Paul Laxalt (R-NV), has seemingly benefited from name recognition, with just five percent saying that had not heard of him. Fifteen percent of voters say they have not heard of Brown.

Laxalt also benefits from the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, “who continues to be enormously popular among Nevada Republicans,” according to the report. Eighty-nine percent of voters say they view Trump favorably, which is an increase from 85 percent in May.

The winner of the Republican primary will face incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in the November general election.

Nevada Democrats are particularly vulnerable this election, with both Cortez Masto and Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) up for reelection. Democrats nationally have been trying to distance themselves from President Joe Biden, as his tanking agenda makes him and those around him increasingly unpopular. Particularly within Nevada, Democrats’ prioritization of radical leftist policies is projected to be particularly unpopular with Hispanic voters, a demographic key to securing a victory in the state.

“This is the 51st U.S. Senate seat. This is the seat that’s going to decide who has the majority of the U.S. Senate,” Laxalt explained in a previous interview with Breitbart News. “And we must take back the Senate, in addition to the House, to put full breaks on the Biden administration for the final two years until we hopefully get them out and replace them.”