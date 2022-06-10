Bernie Sanders to ‘Corporate Democrats’: Change Course or Lose in November

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) warned Tuesday that without a major course correction, the Democrat Party will get demolished in November, blaming “two corporate Democrats” in the Senate for obstructing President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda.

With November looming in the distance and majorities in the House and Senate at stake, Sanders has sent a dire warning to Democrat lawmakers. “You really can’t win an election with a bumper sticker that says: ‘Well, we can’t do much, but the other side is worse,'” the far-left Vermonter said to Politico.

“The Republicans stand an excellent chance of gaining control of the House and quite possibly the Senate,” Sanders added. The far-left senator predicted that Republicans are “gonna march to victory based on those [economic] issues,” despite his misgivings about the GOP’s pro-life stance. “I think that that is not correct,” Sanders said.

President Joe Biden has been polling at low numbers with few accomplishments to boast of. Meanwhile, some House Democrats have been trying to ride his coattails to victory in their reelection campaigns but are ultimately starting to appear quite vulnerable.

However, rather than ascribe the party’s poor electoral prospects to Biden’s performance, Sanders blamed two Senate Democrats, Joe Manchin (VW) and Kyrsten Sinema (AZ).

“Two corporate Democrats, Sens. Manchin and Sen. Sinema, sabotaged [Build Back Better]. And it has been downhill ever since for the Democratic Party,” Sanders said.

“Say to the American people: ‘Look, we don’t have the votes to do it right now. We have two corporate Democrats who are not going to be with us,'” he said of the two Democrats who have often declined to vote with their party on radical partisan ideas.

“The leadership has got to go out and say we don’t have the votes to pass anything significant right now. Sorry. You got 48 votes. And we need more to pass it. That should be the message of this campaign,” Sanders said.

While Sinema did not comment on the story, Manchin hit back when asked to respond to Sanders’ attack. He told Politico in a statement, “I have never berated Sen. Sanders for his socialist views. It is a shame he refuses to accept the more moderate views I share with my constituents.”

