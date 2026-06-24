Trump Cancels Signing Ceremony for Housing Bill Until Senate Passes SAVE America Act

President Donald Trump canceled a scheduled signing ceremony of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act at the Capitol on Wednesday until the Senate passes the SAVE America Act.

Trump was scheduled to sign the housing bill into law at 1:00 p.m. ET, but announced in a Truth Social post on Wednesday morning that he would be canceling the ceremony.

“Today’s Housing News Conference and Signing is hereby cancelled until such time as we pass the desperately needed SAVE AMERICA ACT, which I consider to be a National Emergency. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he wrote.

The legislation, championed by Sen Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), passed the Senate 89-10 and the House of Representatives 358-32, would ban institutional investors from buying single-family homes.

While Trump is supportive of the bill and whipped the House on voting for it after it was passed by the Senate, he is now holding off on signing it into law in a move to leverage the advancement of the SAVE America Act.

The SAVE America Act focuses on securing elections, including measures that would require proof of citizenship when Americans register to vote, implement voter ID, and allow mail-in voting only for exceptions such as illness, disability, travel, and military service. It would also make transgender surgeries illegal and ban men from participating in women’s athletics, codifying issues Trump has addressed through the executive branch.

When asked on Wednesday about the SAVE America Act after canceling the signing of the housing bill, Trump said, “Every election is important. We’re doing very well.”

“[Democrats] want a lot of communists to come in. I’m saying it a little bit differently, but the people that they’re pushing are communists, and this country is not going to have communists,” he added.