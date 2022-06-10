Donald Trump Endorses Katie Britt in Alabama U.S. Senate Race

One of the finishing blows to Rep. Mo Brooks’ (R-AL) bid for U.S. Senate in Alabama came late Friday from former President Donald Trump.

Despite having surged late in last month’s Alabama U.S. Senate Republican primary to make the runoff, Trump opted to endorse former Business Council of Alabama president and CEO Katie Britt over Brooks.

Statement as follows:

Last year, I endorsed Mo Brooks for U.S. Senate because I thought he was a Fighter, especially when it came to the Rigged and Stolen Presidential of 2020. The evidence is irrefutable. Then out of nowhere, for no reason, Mo backtracked and made a big mistake by going Woke at our massive Cullman, Alabama Rally. Instead of denouncing the Voter Fraud in the Election, Mo lectured the crowd of 63,000 people saying, “Put that behind you, put that behind you,” meaning that, in effect, forget the Rigged Election and go on to the future. The problem is, if you do that, it will happen again. Also, why do Republicans allow Democrats to get away with rigging and stealing elections? Mo was strongly booed by tens of thousands of Great Alabama Patriots for abandoning his constituents, and what they know to be true about the Election Fraud. He foolishly started listening to the wrong consultants and not to the people, and his 54-point lead evaporated overnight. Likewise, his words caused me to withdraw my Endorsement, and Mo has been wanting it back ever since — but I cannot give it to him! Katie Britt, on the other hand, is a fearless America First warrior. The opposition says Katie is close to Mitch McConnell, but actually, she is not — in fact, she believes that McConnell put Mike Durant in the race to stop her, which is very possibly true. Katie is an Incredible Fighter for the people of Alabama. As President and CEO of Alabama’s Business Council, Katie has been working hard to Grow Alabama’s Economy, Create Jobs, and Restore the Great American Dream. She has the Total Support and Endorsement of Chairman Jimmy Parnell and the Alabama Farmers Federation. The proud mother of two wonderful children, Katie, along with her great husband, Welsey, a Star at the University of Alabama and the New England Patriots, are True Champions for the American Family. Katie Strongly Supports our under siege Second Amendment, Stands Up for Parental Rights, and Will Fight for our Military, our Vets, and Election Integrity. Above all, Katie will never let you down. So Get Out and Vote for Katie Britt on June 21st in the Alabama Senate Runoff — she has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

Early in the day, a poll from the Alabama Forestry Association conducted by McLaughlin & Associates gave Britt an 18.2% lead over Brooks without the Trump endorsement.

Britt welcomed the endorsement.

“I’m thankful to have President Trump’s endorsement and strong support,” Britt in a statement. “President Trump knows that Alabamians are sick and tired of failed, do-nothing career politicians. It’s time for the next generation of conservatives to step up and shake things up in Washington to save the country we know and love for our children and our children’s children. In the Senate, I will fight to defend Alabama’s Christian conservative values, advance the America First agenda, and preserve the American Dream for generations to come.”

