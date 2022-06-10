Alabama Senate Poll: Katie Britt 54.6%, Mo Brooks 36.4%

A poll released Friday has Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Katie Britt as the solid frontrunner over Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) in the GOP runoff for U.S. Senate set for June 21.

The poll, conducted by McLaughlin and Associates and commissioned by the pro-Britt Alabama Forestry Association, showed Britt leading with 54.6% to Brooks 36.4% among likely GOP voters, with 9% undecided.

On May 23, Britt won a plurality of the votes with 45% of the vote to Brooks’ 29%, which was a tally of more than 100,000 votes. U.S. Army veteran Mike Durant, who failed to make the runoff, earned 23.3% of the vote.

The winner of the Britt-Brooks matchup will face Democrat nominee Will Boyd in November. The Republican candidate is expected to have a significant advantage over Boyd in the solidly Republican state.

Results as follows:

