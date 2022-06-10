A plurality of Americans say economic issues will be the top set of problems on their minds when they cast their votes in the upcoming midterm elections, a Politico/Morning Consult poll released this week found.

“Now, thinking about your vote, what would you say is the top set of issues on your mind when you cast your vote for federal offices such as U.S. Senate or Congress?” the survey asked.

A plurality, 42 percent, said economic issues — including taxes, wages, jobs, unemployment, and spending — top the list. No other issue came close, as security issues — terrorism, foreign policy, and border security — came in a distant second with 12 percent.

Women’s issues, including birth control, abortion, and “equal pay,” came closely behind with ten percent identifying it as a top issue. Other topics, such as seniors’ issues, health care, education, and energy, garnered single-digit support.

The survey also found that nearly three-quarters, 73 percent, are at least somewhat enthusiastic to vote in the midterms, and of those, 29 percent are “extremely” enthusiastic.

The survey was taken June 4-5, 2022, among 2,006 registered voters and has a margin of error of +/- 2 percent. It comes as the Biden administration continues to face a series of domestic issues, such as rampant inflation and continually record-breaking gas prices.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the Senate Finance Committee this week that she expects inflation to remain high.

“I do expect inflation to remain high, although I very much hope that it will be coming down now,” the Biden administration official said. “I think that bringing inflation down should be our number one priority.”

She also did little to assuage concerns over ever-rising gas prices, telling lawmakers that the Biden administration has exhausted all efforts to reduce energy costs.