‘Spine of Steel’: Duval County Hosting Mega Ron DeSantis Flotilla in Florida

The Duval County Republican Party is hosting the first-ever flotilla in support of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in Jacksonville, Florida, this Saturday, with more than 1,000 boats already registered for the big event.

Florida residents are no strangers to such boat parades, as thousands embarked for such events supporting former President Donald Trump over the past few years:

But this time, Florida conservatives are gathering to show support for Gov. DeSantis, who has continued to thrust the Sunshine State into the national spotlight by continually standing against the establishment media and Washington elite — from refusing to cower to “Faucism” to championing parental rights in the face of radical left-wing opposition.

Saturday’s event is expected to draw thousands, as 1,000 boats are already registered for the event, according to Duval County GOP chairman Dean Black.

“The Duval County Republican Party is excited to host the first in the nation DeSantis Flotilla,” Black said in a statement to Breitbart News.

“With over 1000 boats registered, Jacksonville is going to show not only Florida, but the entire nation the strong grassroots support for our Governor,” he continued. “We look forward to Gov. DeSantis’ victory in November, as well as Republicans up and down the ballot against the overwoke and out of touch Democrats.”

Indeed, DeSantis is up for reelection in November and will likely face off against Florida Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL), who stands as the runaway leader in the Florida Democrat gubernatorial primary. The Democrat, who served as Florida’s governor from 2007-2011, has publicly opposed DeSantis at every turn, even telling supporters that he would be “open” to mandating masks in the Sunshine State if scientists advised it. DeSantis did no such thing throughout the entire pandemic, and for months, Florida reported fewer new cases of the Chinese coronavirus than pro-mask, pro-mandate blue states.

“You don’t get more free than Florida, and what better way to celebrate that than a DeSantis Flotilla?” Christian Ziegler, the vice chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, told Breitbart News.

He stated:

President Trump resides in Florida. Governor DeSantis governs Florida. Republicans have crushed Democrats in voter registration in Florida. And daily, our FloridaGOP party leaders and our state’s citizens are fighting and winning against the bullshit coming out of the Biden Administration in Washington.

Ziegler continued by describing Saturday’s event as the Florida GOP’s opportunity to “publicly celebrate Governor DeSantis’ incredible leadership and spine of steel, while also reminding Floridians of the need to re-elect Ron DeSantis to ensure that freedom continues to be protected and promoted in Florida.”