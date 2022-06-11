A gun control rally is being held in Washington, DC, Saturday with the goal of pressuring senators into passing new restrictions on the Second Amendment in light of recent shootings.

CBS Miami reports that the rally will be held in front of the Washington Monument and feature March for Our Lives founders, members of other gun control groups, and family members of shooting victims.

Patricia Oliver’s son Joaquin was killed in the February 14, 2018, Parkland attack.

Oliver explained her goal in the rally is to “show the country is screaming for justice.”

She criticized the fact that gun control has not passed out of Congress, saying, “Where are your morals? You aren’t working for the people, and we are tired of that.”

The Hill noted that Martin Luther King Jr.’s granddaughter Yolanda Renee King said, “We’re all coming together because this is unacceptable, and we are demanding that our politicians ban the big rifle assault weapons. We have to reduce kids’ anxiety of just going to school and reduce people who look like me’s anxiety to go to the grocery store.”

March for Our Lives’ David Hogg is speaking at the rally.

On Thursday, Breitbart News reported that Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-FL) chief of staff slammed March for Our Lives’ David Hogg for lying about a scheduled meeting.

Hogg tweeted, “Rubio staff said I can’t meet with him or his staff because I “trigger” him. I just wanna have a conversation. Please meet with me [Sen. Rubio] I just want to figure out how we can stop these things from happening. We have to end the continuous debate and find what we can agree on.”

Rubio chief of staff Michael Needham responded, calling Hogg out: “No one said such a thing. As for the meeting, you must be confused as we had a 2p meeting scheduled with you. However, since you are lying and clearly using this all for self-promotion, that meeting is now cancelled.”

