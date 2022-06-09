David Hogg Apologizes After Rubio Staff Hoses him for Lying About Scheduled Meeting

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 24: Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor David Hogg speaks in front of reporters at an installation of body bags assembled on the National Mall by Gun Control activist group March For Our Lives on March 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. 1,100 body bags were …
Anna Moneymaker/Getty
AWR Hawkins

Gun control proponent David Hogg apologized after Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-FL) chief of staff hosed him for lying about a scheduled appointment.

The exchange between Hogg and Rubio’s staff became public Thursday morning when Hogg tweeted:

Rubio staff said I can’t meet with him or his staff because I “trigger” him. I just wanna have a conversation. Please meet with me [Sen. Rubio] I just want to figure out how we can stop these things from happening. We have to end the continuous debate and find what we can agree on.

Rubio’s chief of staff Michael Needham responded to Hogg:

Needham added, “Also, the reporter doing a profile of you knows the meeting is real since she was emailing yesterday with our comms team about it. Don’t lie again — we have receipts.”

Hogg responded to Needham by deleting the tweet in which he claimed Rubio would not meet with him, then apologized and suggested he did not know about the meeting because his staff “misinformed” him.

Hogg included a screen shot of his original tweet “for transparency.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkinsa weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.