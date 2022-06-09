Gun control proponent David Hogg apologized after Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-FL) chief of staff hosed him for lying about a scheduled appointment.

The exchange between Hogg and Rubio’s staff became public Thursday morning when Hogg tweeted:

Rubio staff said I can’t meet with him or his staff because I “trigger” him. I just wanna have a conversation. Please meet with me [Sen. Rubio] I just want to figure out how we can stop these things from happening. We have to end the continuous debate and find what we can agree on.

Rubio’s chief of staff Michael Needham responded to Hogg:

No one said such a thing. As for the meeting, you must be confused as we had a 2p meeting scheduled with you. However, since you are lying and clearly using this all for self-promotion, that meeting is now cancelled. https://t.co/dteqDZ7ruM — Michael Needham (@MikeNeedham) June 9, 2022

Needham added, “Also, the reporter doing a profile of you knows the meeting is real since she was emailing yesterday with our comms team about it. Don’t lie again — we have receipts.”

Hogg responded to Needham by deleting the tweet in which he claimed Rubio would not meet with him, then apologized and suggested he did not know about the meeting because his staff “misinformed” him.

Hogg included a screen shot of his original tweet “for transparency.”

