At a hearing on Senate Bill 107 that would make California a sanctuary state for people seeking “gender-affirming” treatment for children, a Democrat who said she voted for same-sex marriage slammed the legislation.

The bill says part:

Prohibit a provider of health care, a health care service plan, or a contractor from releasing medical information related to sensitive services or related to a person or entity allowing a child to receive gender-affirming health care in response to a criminal or civil action, including a foreign subpoena, based on another state’s law that authorizes a person to bring a civil or criminal action against a person or entity that allows a child to receive gender-affirming health care. The bill additionally would prohibit law enforcement agencies from making, or intentionally participating in, the arrest of an individual pursuant to an out-of-state arrest warrant based on another state’s law against receiving or allowing a child to receive gender-affirming health care.

Erin Friday courageously testified today in Sacramento against Scott Wiener's SB 107, which would make California a Sanctuary State for families of children seeking "Gender-Affirming Health Care" I'm grateful to know her. https://t.co/mMeT7gVzl6 pic.twitter.com/IVhamA7QPv — Kelly S. (@kellyske) June 9, 2022

Erin Friday of DeTrans Aware testified in the California Senate against the bill, sponsored by Democrat lawmaker Scott Wiener, whom she noted was a man without children. Wiener is also a homosexual.

Friday said “thousands” of parents are in her group, which wants to protect children from life-altering medical treatment, including drugs and surgery.

“Parents in the state of California have lost custody of their children merely by calling their child by their legal name,” Friday said. “California cannot just wipe away an out of state agreement addressing which parent controls the medical health of a child.”

Friday said lawmakers should look to other countries like Sweden, Finland, Norway, the U.K., and France, which have stopped treating minors in this manner.

“You need to be 100 percent confident that sterilizing children is truly lifesaving,” Friday said.

“The number of kids going to gender clinics is skyrocketing,” Friday said. “In the UK, it is a 5,000 percent uptick for girls.”

“We parents know it’s a social contagion as we watch clusters of friend groups come out as trans,” Friday said. “It’s not organic.”

“If trans medicine prevents suicide, why then as trans medicine gets more prevalent, are more girls committing suicide?” Friday said.

According to experts, Friday said, “the long term effects of puberty blockers and cross sex hormones is largely unknown. What is known is that bone density and brain development is adversely affected.”

If SB 107 passes, California will ignore child custody agreements, ignore court orders, ignore subpoenas, and ignore arrest warrants issued by other states which prohibit this child abuse. pic.twitter.com/7jUpcqDZ4P — Billboard Chris 🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) June 8, 2022

The conservative California Family Council also testified in opposition and entered into the record the book by Abigail Shriver, “Irreversible Damage.”

The lawmakers also took phone calls, including one from a parent.

“I am a parent of a trans identity child and I oppose SB 107 vehemently,” the woman said.

According to California Legislative website, the bill has been referred back to committee.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter