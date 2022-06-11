President Biden told attendees at a Democrat fundraiser Friday that one of the reasons he opposes armed teachers is because it is not easy to “blow someone’s brains out,” FOX News reports.

Biden said, “The idea we’re going to provide – the way to deal with gun safety is to provide teachers with guns in classrooms? There’s a reason why the military takes so long to train somebody. It’s not easy to pick up a rifle or a gun and blow somebody’s brains out.”

On May 31 the New York Post noted White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s comments about Biden being opposed to “hardening schools” in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting.

“I know there’s been conversation about hardening schools. That is not something he believes in,” Jean-Pierre said.

“We are the only country that is dealing with gun violence at the rate that we’re dealing, and other countries have mental health issues. So what’s the problem here? The problem is with guns, and not having legislation to really deal with an issue that is a pandemic here in this country,” she elaborated.

