Biden’s America: U.S. Gas Prices See 58 Cent Increase over Last Month

U.S. gas prices have risen 58 cents in the last month under President Biden’s leadership, with no relief in sight.

The national gas price average reached yet another record high on Monday, June 13, surpassing $5.00. According to AAA’s figures, the national average price for regular gas is now $5.014.

Mid-grade is now $5.391, premium is now $5.685, and diesel sits at $5.770 after reaching a record high Sunday.

Overall, the price for regular gas has increased nearly 15 cents over the last week and 58 cents over the last month, when the average stood around $4.432.

As of Monday, 21 states saw gas price averages above $5.00 per gallon, as states on the West Coast experience some of the highest prices in the nation. California currently has the highest state average in the nation, reaching $6.436. The average price of gas in the Golden State’s Alpine County is now $7.799.

Brent crude, the global benchmark that U.S. prices tend to trend with, was down 1.86 percent reaching $120.15 at the time of this writing. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were also down 1.92 percent, dropping to $118.75.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) has continued to follow in the footsteps of Biden, refusing to take responsibility for rising gas prices.

“No. I don’t think the public is blaming Democrats. I think they’re blaming oil companies. They will blame all of us if we don’t do something about the fossil fuel industry,” Pelosi told reporters during a press conference in April, where Democrats placed the blame on Russia and oil and gas companies.

However, all indicators spell trouble for Democrats heading into the midterms, as an ABC News/Ipsos poll found 72 percent disapproving of Biden’s handling of gas prices, and 90 percent indicating that gas prices will be “extremely/very/somewhat” important when it comes to their vote in the midterm elections this November. Additionally, a recent Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey found that most likely voters believe the Biden administration is deliberately allowing gas prices to skyrocket in order to force Americans to use less fossil fuel.