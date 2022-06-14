Republican April Becker won her party’s primary in Nevada’s Third Congressional District after 1:00 a.m. ET Wednesday morning, according to the Associated Press.

Becker, who walked into the Tuesday primary confident she would win, acknowledged that Nevada’s Third Congressional District would reject Democrats in November and flip the state red.

In November, the Republicans are looking to be out in force as the Silver State has elections all the way at the top of the ticket — for governor and U.S. Senate. In two races, former President Donald Trump has already weighed in by backing Sheriff Joe Lombardo for governor and former Nevada attorney general Adam Laxalt for U.S. Senate.

In November, Becker will go up against Democrat incumbent Rep. Susie Lee (D-NV).

Becker has been endorsed by the Public Safety Alliance of Nevada (PSAN), a law enforcement group representing nearly 100 law enforcement organizations and 10,000 officers throughout the state.

On the other hand, the Democrat incumbent was “honored” and “proud” to have the endorsement from the Sierra Club, primarily known for its radical environmental activism to support far-left policies and defunding the police.

In fact, as Breitbart News reported, a non-partisan ethics watchdog filed an ethics complaint against Lee for allegedly violating the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) Act of 2012 and House ethics rules. She failed to adequately disclose over 200 stock transactions on time since early 2020, made by her and her husband, valued at up to $3.3 million.

On top of this, the district has been rated as a pure “toss-up” race by the Cook Political Report, and the National Republican Campaign Committee (NRCC) is looking to throw everything at this election cycle to win back the House majority.

After attempting to win back the House in 2020, the Republicans left the Democrats with the slimmest majority in modern history and gave themselves the upper hand in the midterms.

To win the majority requires a net gain of only five Republican seats in November, and a lot is on the line in both the House and the Senate. Losing either one could mean the Democrats and President Joe Biden will have a more challenging time passing their partisan agenda items before the next presidential election.

After Becker’s primary win was announced, the NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer said, “Congratulations to April Becker on her primary win.”

“Susie Lee has spent her entire career in Congress voting to enrich herself and her family. Nevadans deserve better than a corrupt politician and will elect April Becker in November,” he added.

